Skopje and Sofia to speed up Corridor 8 construction: FMs

The North Macedonia-Bulgaria Joint Intergovernmental Committee, co-chaired by the countries' Foreign Ministers, Nikola Dimitrov and Ekaterina Zaharieva respectively, called Monday for accelerated construction of the Corridor 8 transport and energy infrastructure.

Ivan Kolekjevski 10 June 2019 14:44
