Signing of agreements on investments in irrigation systems

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture and Rural Development will sign Wednesday a batch of agreements over investments in underground irrigation systems within the Rural Development Programme.

Ivan Kolekjevski 5 June 2019 9:26
