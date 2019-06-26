0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Shekjerinska to attend meetings of NATO DMs

Defence Minister Radmila Shekjerinska is taking part Wednesday and Thursday in the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels. 

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 26 June 2019 10:56
