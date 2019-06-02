0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Shekerinska: Domestic reforms and regional solutions

Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Sunday the Government and the country as a whole have played the role of "game changer", not only regarding North Macedonia's future but the direction of the entire region.

Ivan Kolekjevski 2 June 2019 14:49
