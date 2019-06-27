0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Shekerinska: All NATO members to ratify Accession Protocol in next 2-3 months

All NATO member-states have said they would ratify North Macedonia's Accession Protocol in the next 2-3 months, says Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska in an interview with MIA's correspondent from Brussels.

Ivan Kolekjevski 27 June 2019 19:36
Back to top button
Close