Several injured after cruise ship rams into tourist boat in Venice

Rome, 2 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A cruise ship rammed into a moored tourist boat as it docked in Venice, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The ship, which dwarfed the other vessel, crashed as it came into the San Basilio cruise terminal in the popular lagoon city, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

Dramatic footage of the collision appeared to show some people falling into the water as the smaller boat was hit. The larger ship, with the name “Msc Opera” on the side, loudly blasted its horn as it approached while passersby ran away.

At least five people were injured, according to the ADN Kronos news agency.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed on Twitter that a ship had rammed into the dock.

The accident took place on the Giudecca canal in the centre of Venice, where there has been long-running debate over access to cruise ships on the city’s iconic but increasingly overcrowded waterways. Critics have called for a complete ban on cruise ships.