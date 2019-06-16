Seas of black-clad protesters march against HK extradition bill 

Hong Kong, 16 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Massive crowds of protesters poured onto Hong Kong streets on Sunday afternoon to march against a controversial extradition law, wearing black T-shirts in a sign of solidarity.

Demonstrators expressed anger against Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam who suspended the bill in a surprise turn on Saturday but refused to revoke it.

“What Carrie Lam did made most of us completely furious,” said Laurie Wen, a 48-year-old writer. Wen was wearing a black T-shirt with a white ribbon and carrying a bouquet of white flowers to lay at the site where a protester fell to his death after an hours-long stand-off with police on Saturday.

Protesters were mourning the death, which was ruled a suicide by Hong Kong police, with some of them carrying graphic photos of the man after his fall.

At least tens of thousands of protesters started marching at Victoria Park, headed towards the government headquarters. They were carrying banners with pleas such as “No extradition” and chanting, “Retract! Retract!”

In front of the public library, across the street from the park, a group of friends in their early 20s were folding paper flowers to bring to the Admiralty subway stop area, where the man died.

“I think Carrie Lam owes us an apology,” said Maggie Suen, a 23-year-old graduate of the Chinese University in HongKong.

Suen said it was Hong Kong residents’ responsibility to turn out in larger numbers than those seen last Sunday – when an estimated 1 million people protested – in order to show Lam they weren’t appeased by her proposition.

“The number of people cannot drop because that would make her think Hong Kong accepted her offer to pause but not retreat,” she said.

Anger at the bill has united Hong Kong in a way not seen since 2014 pro-democracy protests, as many fear it is a sign that the city is losing its autonomy to China.

The controversial bill would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions where it does not maintain a long-term extradition agreement on a case-by-case basis, including Taiwan and China.

Many residents have said they also fear China’s legal system, which has a reputation for a high conviction rate, political prosecutions, forced disappearances and indefinite detention. Hong Kong, by contrast, has one of the most respected legal systems in Asia.

“This bill will affect Hong Kong‘s future and I’m just 19. I don’t want to be hopeless [about] my future, so I just want to help a little bit,” said Christy Cheng, a university student.

Thousands demonstrated on Wednesday to prevent the second reading of the extradition bill in what police have classified as a riot. Police deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray against young people and students that day, injuring 81.

Protest organizer Civil Human Rights Front has demanded that the government withdraw its designation of the protests as a “riot” and that it release and not prosecute those arrested.

The extradition bill follows a case last year in which a Hong Kong woman was killed by her boyfriend while on holiday in Taiwan. As the two jurisdictions don’t have an extradition agreement, Taiwan has not been able to put the suspect on trial.