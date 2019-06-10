ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Screening of winning films of Philosophical Film Festival

The 9th Philosophical Film Festival ends with screenings of the films-laureates of "The Golden Owl" by the jury and the audience in the Cinematheque on June 10-11.

Ivan Kolekjevski 10 June 2019 9:10

