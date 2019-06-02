Salah spot on as Liverpool down Spurs in Champions League final

Madrid, 2 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A controversial penalty two minutes into the game and a late strike from Divock Origi gave Liverpool a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in an underwhelming Champions League final on Saturday in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah rammed home the spot-kick after Moussa Sissoko was harshly deemed to have handled Sadio Mane’s cross after only 23 seconds to set Liverpool en route to being continental champions for the sixth time.

Spurs, in their first elite final, seemed overawed and a late snapshot from substitute Lucas Moura was their only true sight of an equalizer.

Liverpool sealed the contest three minutes from time when Origi drove home from an angle to start the celebrations for a first title under manager Juergen Klopp.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino made the difficult decision to drop semi-final hat-trick hero Moura for England striker Harry Kane, who had not played since early April with an ankle injury.

It was Moura, with a poked effort inside the box, who had Spurs’ best opportunity in the closing stages after Liverpool keeper Alisson palmed away a long shot from Son Heung Min.

Kane looked sluggish but was not the only one off pace in a game played in the distinctly un-English conditions of 30-degree Celsius heat.

The slow tempo contrasted to a furious start when Mane latched onto a long ball from Virgil van Dijk and took on Sissoko. The French midfielder blocked the cross with his chest but a deflection took the ball onto his raised arm and Damir Skomina pointed to the spot.

Video assistance did not come to Spurs rescue – unlike in their quarter-final win over Manchester City – and Salah’s powerful kick flew over diving keeper Hugo Lloris.

It proved sweet redemption for Egyptian star Salah, who suffered an injury in last season’s final defeat to Real Madrid which also impacted his performances at the World Cup.

“Everybody is happy now,” a delighted Salah told BT Sport. “I’m very glad to play the second final in a row and the full 90 minutes, finally.

“It wasn’t a good performance from any of us individually but that doesn’t matter now.”

Spurs laboured in search of an equalizer before their dreams were ended by substitute Origi. A corner was not cleared and the forward, who also notched the dramatic semi-final winner against Barcelona, found the bottom corner from Joel Matip’s pass.

“The boys showed resilience, blocked the balls,” said Klopp. “Usually I sit here a bit earlier and explain why we did not win. I don’t want to explain why we won it, I just want to enjoy that we won it.

“We were all pretty much crying on the pitch, it was emotional, it was so big.”

Premier League runners-up Liverpool finished 26 points ahead of Spurs but that difference was not seen at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The three week break from the end of the Premier League seemed to stiffen rather than loosen muscles.

“I feel so proud of my players, this club, the fans,” said Pochettino, who added he “did not regret” the decision to pick Kane.

“We couldn’t give a massive reward to our fans. It was a final, we were talking about it, a final is to win and not play well.

“To concede a penalty after 30 seconds changed the plans. But the team was great. I think we dominated, we created a few chances [but] they were more clinical in front of the goal.

Liverpool manager Klopp had lost six consecutive finals, including two in the Champions League, going into the game, and would have been anxious at his team inviting pressure.

Kane finally showed himself with a neat flick to release Dele Alli but he was easily crowded out, a fate all too often shared by fellow winger Son. Matip was a particular rock in the Liverpool defence, though man of the match went to his partner van Dijk.

“They didn’t have many big chances in the first half, we did and scored the penalty early which helped, van Dijk said. “I think overall we’re deserved Champions League winners.”

Spurs emerged early from the break marginally more energized and Alli’s shot was blocked by the ever-present Matip. The introduction of Moura for midfielder Harry Winks, in the 65th minute, finally offered the lumbering Kane some assistance.

Origi replaced Roberto Firmino, another who had overcome fitness doubts to start, and James Milner came on for Georginio Wijnaldum either side of the Spurs switch.

Milner shot just wide before Tottenham had their only spell of slight pressure. It ended when Alisson turned Christian Erikson’s free kick wide and Origi scored soon after.

Spurs were the 40th club to reach the European Cup final and would have become the 23rd side to lift the trophy. They never looked like doing so; Klopp, and Liverpool, could celebrate.