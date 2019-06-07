Russia’s Putin defends Chinese mobile maker Huawei against US threat

St Petersburg, 7 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin came to the defence of Chinese mobile equipment manufacturer Huawei on Friday following its blacklisting from the United States over allegations of facilitating Chinese government spying.

Huawei is “not only being sidelined but blatantly squeezed out of the global market,” Putin said in a speech at Russia’s annual economic forum in St Petersburg, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping sat nearby.

Russia and neighbouring China have been developing an ever closer relationship in recent years as both countries’ ties with the US have deteriorated.

Without directly mentioning the US, Putin suggested that Huawei was being victimized in a veritable trade war.

Earlier this week, Putin and Xi looked on as Russian telecom operator MTS signed a deal with Huawei to set up a next-generation 5G communications network in Russia.

Huawei has become the central issue in the trade conflict between the US and China, since Washington blacklisted the tech firm, accusing it of creating backdoors in its software to allow for Chinese government spying.

The US appears to be standing alone in its protestations against Huawei, according to a Eurasia expert at the Harvard Davis Center, Diyar Autal.

“While the US might have legitimate concerns, not even Washington’s closest allies, such as Britain, seem prepared to impose any serious restrictions on the company’s operations,” Autal told dpa.

That Putin and Xi attended the signing exemplifies the importance of the technological collaboration between Russia and China, Huawei’s acting board chairman, Guo Ping, said in a statement.

US restrictions on trade with economic powerhouse China have actually benefited Russia, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

“If there are restrictions on trade, you need to occupy free niches. Our entrepreneurs get additional opportunities on the Chinese market,” Siluanov said in comments carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia’s relationship with China is “turning into a grand alliance of two great autocracies brought together by their resentment of the US-dominated order,” according to regional expert Autal.

Russia and China have “compatible economies, with Russia eager to diversify markets for its energy resources, and China’s expanding economy in need of natural resources,” Autal said.

“But structurally it’s an unequal partnership,” Autal explained. “Russia is settling into the role of junior partner.”