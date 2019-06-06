Ronaldo treble carries Portugal over Swiss, into Nations League final

Porto, 6 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A magnificent hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo, including two goals in the dying moments of the game, lifted Portugal to a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday and earned his side a place in the Nations League final.

Ronaldo converted a cross from Bernardo Silva two minutes from time to put Portugal in front and promptly converted a counter-attack to secure the final berth, again in Porto on Sunday, against the winner of Thursday’s other semi-final between the Netherlands and England.

Switzerland had equalized Ronaldo’s 25th-minute opener from a free kick with Ricardo Rodriguez’s second half penalty, controversially awarded after an intervention by the video assistant referee.

But the Swiss were made to pay for several spurned chances and must settle for third or fourth place, to be decided against the loser of the other semi in Guimaraes before the final.

Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos handed a full international debut to Benfica’s teenage prodigy Joao Felix but it was Ronaldo – 15 years his senior – who stole the show yet again.

“In terms of adjectives to describe Ronaldo’s game – I’ve used many,” said Santos. “He’s a genius. There’s genius paintings and sculptures and he’s a football genius.”

With the match heading for extra-time, and Portugal struggling, Ronaldo slotted a right foot shot low to the left of Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

As the Swiss piled forward in desperate search of another equalizer, Ronaldo then broke as the clock struck 90, cut inside his defender and curled a precise shot into the corner of the net.

“It was a difficult match. Switzerland are an excellent team,” Ronaldo told UEFA.com after not talking to journalists.

“They played well and were very dangerous but Portugal had more chances and the chances we had we took. We are deserved winners.”

Defeat was harsh on the Swiss, who had produced a disciplined and organized performance, but ultimately lacked the final cutting edge.

“We were the better team, for sure, but Ronaldo decided the game. This is football sometimes,” said Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic admitted: “They had what I promised yesterday, this treat, this special cherry on top of the cake that really made the difference.”

The Swiss inefficiency was in contrast to Ronaldo, so often the decisive figure for the 2016 European champions. He now has 88 goals in 157 appearances for his country.

In the first half, a surge took him away from one marker only to be hauled down outside the box by Kevin Mbabu. There was no doubt who would take the kick, 25 metres from goal, and Ronaldo duly converted.

It was his first for Portugal in nearly a year after taking an international break following the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ronaldo then created a great chance for 19-year-old Felix with a superb cross-field pass but the youngster, who struggled to impose himself on proceedings before being subbed on 70 minutes, fired over under pressure.

The Swiss could have led after just three minutes when Shaqiri, fresh from winning the Champions League with Liverpool, had a close-range shot saved.

Portuguese keeper Rui Patricio was ideally positioned to hold Haris Seferovic’s header but would have been helpless to prevent a 43rd minute equalizer had the forward, who plays in Lisbon with Benfica, sent under rather than onto the bar.

They finally levelled in the 57th minute when, after viewing a replay of Nelson Semedo lightly touching Steven Zuber, German referee Felix Brych overturned a penalty awarded to Portugal to give one at the other end.

Rodriguez scored and Ronaldo – who would have taken the kick for Portugal had Fabian Schaer’s foul on Silva stood – was left frustrated.

Seferovic headed wide after a run by the superb Shaqiri and Remo Freuler shot over.

If either side looked like winning at this point it was Swiss. But they did not have Ronaldo, who will now look to captain his side to home glory 15 years after losing the final of the home Euro 2004 against Greece.