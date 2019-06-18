Romanian government survives no-confidence motion

Romania‘s parliament on Tuesday voted down a no-confidence motion filed by the opposition against the ruling Social Democrats.

The defeat of the motion by the National Liberal Party was expected.

Only 200 lawmakers from both chambers of parliament voted in favor, with seven votes against and three abstentions.

A dismissal of the government would have required 233 votes.

The opposition had hoped for support by defectors from the government camp.

The opposition brought the no-confidence motion last week, condemning the government’s watering-down of anti-corruption reforms, which had also been criticized by the EU.

The driving force behind that controversial reform was PSD party leader Liviu Dragnea, who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for aiding and abetting abuse of office last month.

Dragnea’s successor as PSD leader will be decided at a party conference on June 29.

Viorica Dancila, the current prime minister, is widely perceived as his puppet. Having survived the censure motion, Dancila enters the race in a stronger position, observers in Bulgaria say.