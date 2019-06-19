0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Romania’s Ciamba: North Macedonia conclusion reached unanimously

Romania's EU presidency reacted Wednesday to speculation reported by some media outlets in the country that seven countries yesterday at the GAC meeting voted against accession negotiations with North Macedonia. The reports were also rebutted by the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry through a statement posted on its website, MIA's Brussels correspondent reports.

Bisera Altiparmakova 19 June 2019 19:46

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close