Skopje, 23 June 2019 (MIA) – Traffic on roads outside urban areas is increased. Mainly dry road conditions are reported throughout the country.

No delays are reported on the border crossings when passengers exit the country, all but on the Bogorodica and Tabanovce border crossings. The estimated wait time is 30 minutes, says the Auto-Moto Association.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.