Report: Trump said to have approved strike on Iran and pulled back

Washington, 21 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump reportedly approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an American surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them on Thursday night after a day of escalating tensions, according to the New York Times.

Officials said the president had initially approved attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries.

The operation was under way in its early stages when it was called off, a senior administration official said. Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down, the official said, according to the report.

Whether the US president changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy was not clear.

Whether the attacks might still go forward was also unclear, according to the New York Times report.

The strike – in response to the downing of an unmanned US drone worth 130 million dollars – was reportedly set to take place just before dawn Friday in Iran to minimize risk to the Iranian military and civilians.

Military officials apparently received word a short time later that the strike was off, at least temporarily.

The paper cited a senior administration official who was briefed on the military planning and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential plans.

Meanwhile the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday banned flights for US-registered aircraft over some Iranian-controlled airspace, citing heightened military activities and increased political tensions.

The FAA noted on Twitter that it had issued a warning to pilots that flights are not permitted in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region “until further notice.”

The warning applies to US carriers and commercial operators and all operations of aircraft registered in the United States, except where the operator is a foreign carrier.

Trump warned Thursday that Tehran had made a “very big mistake” in downing a US military spy drone, while saying he believed the shooting was unintentional.

“This country will not stand for it,” Trump said about the downing, even as he seemed open to downgrading the severity of the incident. “I find it hard to believe it was intentional. Could have been someone who was loose and stupid.”

When asked by reporters if Washington was gearing up for war with Iran, Trump said simply: “You’ll soon find out.”

Iran said it did intend to shoot down the drone, which Tehran insists entered its airspace. Iran denounced the US for violating its sovereignty and vowed to defend its territory.

“The evidence is clear and irrefutable, especially since some remains from the drone were found in Iranian waters,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The US said the incident occurred over international waters, calling the incident an “unprovoked attack.”

There are growing concerns that Tehran and Washington could make miscalculations in their recent brinkmanship, with potentially dire consequences. Neither country will want to appear to be backing down.

The White House briefed top lawmakers in the Situation Room, amid concerns among key members of Congress about the worsening tensions in the Gulf.

“We are a lot closer today than we were yesterday, and God only knows what tomorrow brings,” said Senator Lindsay Graham, a key Trump ally and a hawk on Iran, when asked about the possibility of war.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in the the US Senate, said on Thursday he is worried President Donald Trump will “bumble” into a war with Iran and demanded congressional approval of any conflict with Iran.

Iran said the RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone was shot down by the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC) over its airspace.

IGRC chief Hussein Salami referred to the incident as a “clear message” to the US, adding that a “red line” – its border – had been breached.

Washington has blamed Iran for recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and sent more troops and military assets to the region, to back up its substantial forces already based in Arab Gulf monarchies. Iran denies involvement in the oil tanker attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US was waging “economic terror” against his country. “We don’t seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land and waters,” Zarif said on Twitter.

Zarif gave coordinates within Iran’s sovereign airspace where he said the spy drone was downed.

However, Lieutenant General Joseph Guastella from US Central Command said the “unprovoked attack” on the drone – an expensive piece of military equipment able to fly at great heights and for more than 30 hours continuously – took place 34 kilometres off Iranian shores.

“The aircraft was over the Straight of Hormuz and fell into international waters,” Guastella said. The Iranians used a surface-to-air missile to hit the drone.

There was no independent means to confirm exactly where the drone was hit and whether it violated Iranian territory. A video released by the US military was too unclear to determine the exact location.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations and have been at odds ever since the 1979 Islamic revolution. More recently, they have been on opposite sides of a host of issues in the Middle East, including Syria, Yemen and Israel.