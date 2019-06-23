Religious calendars

23 June 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Hieromartyr Timothy, Bishop of Brussa

For his great spiritual purity, God gave him the gift of wonder working, and he healed all manners of diseases and pains among the people. During the reign of the evil Emperor Julian, who had renounced Christ, holy Timothy was thrown into prison. The faith-ful visited him there to listen to the wise teaching of their bishop. When this came to his ears, Julian commanded that the executioner behead him in the prison. This was in 362, and his soul entered into Paradise while his relics remained, full of miraculous power, to help the people and declare the power of the Lord.

Catholic Calendar

St. Joseph Cafasso

Born with a deformed spine, and into a wealthy peasant family; short in stature and crippled throughout his life. Ordained in 1833. Professor of moral theology at ecclesiastical college at Turin in 1863. Superior of the college from 1846 to 1860. Retreat house director. Pastor of Saint Francis Church in 1848. Renowned confessor. Promoted devotion to the Blessed Sacrament. Friend of and advisor to Saint John Bosco, having first met him when Joseph was 12 years old; Saint John wrote a biography of Saint Joseph. Founded religious fellowships. Born on 1811 at Castelnuovo d’Asti, Italy and died June 23, 1860 at Turin, Italy of pneumonia, a stomach haemorrhage, and complications of his congenital medical problems; his will bequeathed everything to aid the ministry of Saint Joseph Benedict Cottolengo; Saint John Bosco preached the funeral Mass homily.