Religious calendars

20 June 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Theodotus of Ancyra

This martyr was a secret Christian and, as such, used to help the Church and give burial to the bodies of the martyrs. He buried the bodies of seven young maidens who had suffered for Christ. When the pagans discovered this, they attacked him and he was killed (see May 18th for more about him).

Catholic Calendar

St. Clement of Ohrid

St. Clement of Ohrid was the best student of St. Cyril and Methodius, who moved on with their work. He was founder of the Slavic literacy and culture in Macedonia, also founder of the first Slavic university in Ohrid. St. Clement of Ohrid is the first Slavic writer. St. Clement helped by his friend St. Naum established the first university of the Slavs and also of the Balkans, the Ohrid Literary School. Tired of the hard work that he has done during his life he died in Ohrid in 916 AD. He was burried in the monastery St. Pantelejmon built by him, where he spent his last moments of his life.