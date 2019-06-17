Religious calendars

17 June 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St Metrophanes the first Patriarch of Constantinople

Saint Metrophanes, Patriarch of Constantinople, was a contemporary of St Constantine the Great (306-337). His father, Dometius, was a brother of the Roman emperor Probus (276-282). Seeing the falseness of the pagan religion, Dometius came to believe in Christ. During a time of terrible persecution of Christians at Rome, St Dometius set off to Byzantium with two of his sons, Probus and Metrophanes. They were instructed in the law of the Lord by Bishop Titus, a man of holy life. Seeing the ardent desire of Dometius to labor for the Lord, St Titus ordained him presbyter. After the death of Titus first Dometius (272-303) was elevated to the bishop’s throne, and thereafter his sons, Probus (303-315) and in 316 St Metrophanes. The emperor Constantine once came to Byzantium, and was delighted by the beauty and comfortable setting of the city. And having seen the holiness of life and sagacity of St Metrophanes, the emperor took him back to Rome. Soon Constantine the Great transferred the capital from Rome to Byzantium and he brought St Metrophanes there. The First Ecumenical Council was convened in 325 to resolve the Arian heresy. Constantine the Great had the holy Fathers of the Council bestow upon St Metrophanes the title of Patriarch. Thus, the saint became the first Patriarch of Constantinople.

Catholic Calendar

St. Gregory Barbarigo

Also known as Gregory Bardardico; Gregorio Barbarigo

Bishop of Bergamo. Bishop of Padua. Cardinal in 1660. Noted as a distinguished churchman and leading citizen whose charities were on a princely scale. Worked for unity of the Latin and Orthodox Churches. He was born in 1625 at Venice, Italy and died 1697. Canonised 1960 by Pope John XXIII.