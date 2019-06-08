Religious calendars

8 June 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Apostle Carpus

One of the Seventy, he was a follower and companion of the Apostle Paul, who installed him as Bishop of Varna in Thrace. But he also preached the Gospel in Crete, where he was host to St Dionysius the Areopagite. St Dionysius testifies that he was a man with an exceptionally pure mind, of great humility and guiltlessness. He further relates how the Lord Jesus Himself appeared to Carpus in a vision with His angels, and how he never began the Liturgy without first receiving a heavenly vision. He endured many assaults for the name of Christ, and finally suffered at the hands of the faithless Jews and was murdered. His soul entered into the Kingdom of God, to delight forever in the vision of the Lord in glory.

Catholic Calendar

St. Medard

Also known as Medardus; Medard of Noyon. Son of Nectardus, a Frankish noble, and Protagia, Gallo-Roman nobility. Brother of Saint Gildardus, Bishop of Rouen, France. Pious youth and excellent student educated at Saint-Quentin. Often accompanied his father on business to Vermand and to Tournai, and frequented the schools there. Ordained at age 33. Reluctant bishop of Vermand in 530, in 531, he moved his see to Noyon, which was further from border clashes. Bishop of Tournai in 532; the union of the two dioceses lasted until 1146. He died on June 8, 545 at Noyon, France; relics at the royal manor of Crouy at the gates of Soissons; Benedictine abbey built over his tomb.