Religious calendars

4 June 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Basiliscus

A kinsman of St Theodore the Tyro, he was martyred together with Eutropius and Cleonimus (March 3rd). When these two were crucified and gave up the ghost, Basiliscus was taken back to prison. A change of governors occurring at this time, Basiliscus remained a long time confined in prison. He besought God with tears that He would not deprive him of a martyr’s death for His sake. After he had prayed at length, the Lord Jesus appeared to him and promised to fulfil his desire, sending him to his village to say farewell to his mother and brothers. Thereupon the new governor, Agrippa, arrived and sent to have Basiliscus brought from the village immediately. On the way to the city of Amasea, the Lord worked great wonders through His martyr, bringing many of the people to faith in Christ. Agrippa ordered the martyr to offer sacrifice to Apollyon. “`Apollyon” means “Destroyer”‘, said Basiliscus, and, with fervent prayer, he knocked the idol to dust and burned the temple with fire from heaven. The terrified Agrippa attributed this all to magic, and ordered that Basiliscus be beheaded with the sword. Agrippa immediately became insane and, in his madness, went to the place of execution, found a little of the martyr’s blood in the dust and smeared it on himself under his belt, being restored to health by it. Having come to his senses, he was baptised. Later, a certain Marinus, a citizen of Comana (the place of Basiliscus’s execution) built a church over the martyr’s relics, and many of the sick found healing there.

Catholic Calendar

St. Quirinus

Bishop of Sisak, Croatia. During the persecution of Galerius, he was ordered to sacrifice to pagan gods; he declined. Severely beaten and martyred. He drowned in the River Raab with a millstone around his neck c.308. He was canonised Pre-Congregation.

Islamic calendar

Ramadan Bayram.

Muslims celebrate Ramadan Bayram. At the end of the holy month of fasting, during which Islamic believers refrain from food and drink from sunup to sundown, today celebration begins with a Ramadan-Bayram prayer. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a Holy Month for Muslims after the Quran was revealed. The celebration of Ramadan Bayram lasts for three days.