Reeker: North Macedonia made great progress, EU talks should start

Official Washington believes North Macedonia is on the right track to joining the EU and that pre-accession talks with Brussels should start as soon as possible, US Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs head Philip Reeker told MIA.

Magdalena Reed 12 June 2019 21:49
