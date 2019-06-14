Raptors dethrone Warriors to capture first NBA championship

Washington, 14 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – For the first time, the NBA championship belongs to the Toronto Raptors and resides outside of the United States.

Playing for an entire country, the Raptors dethroned the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors On Thursday night, holding on for a 114-110 victory that finished the NBA Finals in six games.

Kyle Lowry and Cameroon’s Pascal Siakam scored 26 points apiece and Kawhi Leonard added 22 for the Raptors, who won all three games at Oracle Arena, closing the building in extremely disappointing fashion for the Warriors and their fans.

“It’s surreal. It’s been a long time coming,” said Lowry, the longest tenured Raptor with seven years with the team. “Toronto, Canada, we brought it home, baby!”

“We have 36 million people in Canada cheering our Raptors, and this trophy is going to stay in Canada for many years to come!” said Raptors chairman Larry Tanenbaum.

The Warriors simply ran out of players. Competing in their fifth straight Finals, Golden State lost superstar Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 5 and All-Star Klay Thompson to a left knee injury, later confirmed as a torn cruciate, in Game 6.

“It just wasn’t our year,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “We’ll be back.”

While the Warriors were searching for scoring, the Raptors found it in reserve guard Fred VanVleet, who scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Even without Durant and Thompson, the Warriors still had a chance to win after Danny Green threw away a pass with Toronto leading by one and 9.6 seconds left. But Steph Curry missed a go-ahead three-pointer and – after a wild scramble for the rebound – Draymond Green called a timeout that Golden State did not have with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Leonard made a technical foul shot, then added two free throws to seal it. He was named Finals MVP for the second time in his career, also winning with San Antonio in 2014.

“It’s a really tough-minded group,” Raptors first-year coach Nick Nurse said. “I think they played unselfishly and they played defence. It’s a pretty good combination.”

Thompson scored 30 points, Andre Iguodala added 22, Curry had 21 and Draymond Green totalled 11, 13 assists and 19 rebounds. Those four have been the nucleus of Golden State’s remarkable five-year streak of Finals appearances, which had not been done in over 50 years.

VanVleet’s three-pointer gave the Raptors the lead for good at 104-101 with 3:45 to go. Baskets by Congo’s Serge Ibaka and Lowry extended the margin to 108-102 with 2:12 left.

But Draymond Green made a three-pointer, and a free throw and layup by DeMarcus Cousins made it 109-108 with 46 seconds remaining. Siakam sank a floater and Curry made two free throws to set up the wild finish.

“Those guys don’t make it easy,” VanVleet said.

Both teams used funky defences at times. The Warriors used a 2-1-2 zone to protect the slow-footed Cousins while the Raptors used a box-and-1 to shadow Curry.

Thompson hurt his left knee when he was fouled on a breakaway layup by Danny Green with 2:22 left in the third quarter. He remained down for a while and limped to the locker room before returning to shoot his free throws, but then left for good.

The Raptors made seven three-pointers in the first quarter after making eight in Game 5 and held a 33-32 lead behind 15 points by Lowry. There were 10 lead changes in the second quarter, which ended with Toronto holding a 60-57 advantage.