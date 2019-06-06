Raising environmental awareness through land art

Debar, 6 June 2019 (MIA) – Adem Sulejmanoski, the famous Rostushe artist, is creating land art installations and using his creative talents to send the message that we need to protect our natural and cultural heritage.

His projects include the “Lake or plastics” land art installation, aimed to promote environmental awareness, the “Ban hydro power plants” installation, meant to stop the construction of small-scale hydroelectric power plants, and the attempt to save the old Rostushe hospital building by staging an artistic intervention.

Sulejmanoski, who is also known for his charity work, has had numerous exhibits in North Macedonia and abroad.

“Lake or plastics” on the shore of the Debar Lake

The “Lake or plastics” land art installation, located on the shore of the Debar Lake, near the Melnichki Most area, is meant to raise awareness for plastic pollution.

Between 40,000 and 60,000 plastic bottles find their way into the Debar Lake annually. This issue is especially relevant in spring when the water levels of the rivers and streams that flow into the lake rise and fill the lake with huge amounts of plastic waste.

“The installation is located on the shore of the Debar Lake, near the Melnichki Most area and the village of Dolno Kosovrasti. It’s an 8×3 piece, made of stone and other materials.

The purpose of this land art installation is to show the need for a better waste management system for dealing with all the plastic waste that pollutes the lake,” Sulejmanoski said.

The “Lake or plastics” installation is part of a project called “Creating land art and taking creative action to protect damaged infrastructure, financed by the Open Society Foundation.

“Ban hydro power plants”

This is a simple installation, located on the shore of the Radika River, near the village of Prisojnica, meant to raise awareness of the destruction of the mountain rivers caused by the construction of small-scale hydroelectric power plants.

“These power plants negatively affect the indigenous flora and fauna. The river trout, the Balkan lynx and the freshwater clams and crabs are all species that are facing extinction as a result of the urge to exploit the rivers’ capacity to generate power.

Even national parks like Mavrovo are under threat of being transformed into construction sites of small-scale hydroelectric power plants, Sulejmanoski said.

He added that this installation is meant to raise awareness of the destruction caused by small-scale hydroelectric power plants and the lack of concern for the endangered species and biodiversity in general.

This is his way of supporting the fight for preserving biodiversity and environmental sustainability.

Trying to save the Rostushe hospital through art

Sulejmanoski’s latest project was aimed to raise awareness of the lack of concern regarding our cultural heritage.

He is trying to trying to save the Rostushe hospital building by staging an artistic intervention.

“The building was a gift to the people of the Reka area by Alexander Karageorgevich, the King of Yugoslavia, in 1929. Similar buildings were constructed in Makedonski Brod, Vratnica and Kratovo.

The Rostushe hospital was the last of these hospitals to remain operational, before being shut down in 1980,” Sulejmanoski explained.

Despite the several attempts to repurpose the space, including securing the funds for its reconstruction, the lack of interest on the part of the authorities and the passage of time have done their part.

Although visibly damaged, the building stands to remind the people of Rostushe of a time gone by. It remains to be seen whether the building will see better days or sink into oblivion,” Sulejmanoski added.

This project has also been financed by the Open Society Foundation.

The hospital building is located near the entrance of the village, on the left side of the road. It was the place where people of the Reka area and at some point people of the wider region as well, received the required medical attention.

The philanthropic artist behind multiple exhibits

Even though he would rather avoid the subject, Sulejmanoski can’t help but share some details about his charity work.

His latest philanthropic activity was an exhibit of 30 photographs, six paintings and three mosaics. All the pieces were put on sale and the proceeds were donated for medical purposes.

“It’s the least I can do as a human being in order to save a life. I’ve inherited my parents’ charitable nature that doesn’t allow me to turn a blind eye to the needy,” Sulejmanoski said.

He added that he prefers making anonymous donations.

Besides artistic installations, he exhibits photographs and paintings featuring the cultural heritage of Debar, Centar Zhupa, Mavrovo and Rostushe.

“I try to feature the priceless cultural and historic monuments of the area, the traditional garments, old buildings, etc.

I’ve photographed the famous Elenski skok bridge, as well as the short tunnel on the Debar-Mavrovo road, which no longer exists. The tunnel was located near the village of Janche, and according to numerous records, it was the shortest tunnel in Europe,” Sulejmanoski said.

Sulejmanoski (58) was born and still lives in Rostushe. He is currently the principal of the Gjorgji Puleski elementary school.

Sulejmanoski did his bachelor and post-graduate studies at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Skopje and spent a year studying in Ravenna, Italy in 1992. He’s taken part in many group exhibits throughout the country and has had solo exhibits in Sion, Nish, Novi Sad and Peshkopia.

Vera Todorovska

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska