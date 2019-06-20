Putin admits life in Russia increasingly challenging

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Thursday that life in his country had generally become more challenging in recent years, particularly because of economic factors.

Russia‘s economy has struggled with weakened prices for a major export, oil, and Western sanctions imposed after Russia‘s 2014 annexation of neighbouring Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Asked during his annual call-in show whether life in Russia had become more difficult, Putin agreed, saying it was a topic he wanted to focus on.

“Real incomes of citizens have actually shrunk over the past few years. The largest decline was in 2016,” Putin said on the nationally televised show.

He assured that “incomes have gradually started to recover.”

The show, “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin,” usually lasts several hours and tends to focus on topical domestic issues, with the head of state consulting with senior officials to answer some questions.

Trust in Putin as the nation’s leader has declined since he won re-election to his fourth term last year in an astounding landslide, with about three-quarters of the votes.

The trust rating fell from a high of 38 per cent last year to 31 per cent last month, according to the country’s largest state pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre.

A major issue has been an unpopular pension reform backed by Putin, raising the retirement age by five years to 60 for women and 65 for men as the government struggles economically.

Heavily promoted by state television channels, the annual television show is an opportunity for Putin to bolster his reputation as a problem solver.

This year’s episode, Putin’s 17th, primarily addressed economic hardships, such as relatively paltry wages outside of the affluent capital, Moscow.

Responding to one of the first questions, Putin advised a man in central Russia to insist on a wage above the legal monthly minimum of 11,000 roubles, equivalent to about 170 dollars.

The West’s sanctions were not a main factor in Russia‘s economic slump, Putin asserted.

He blamed the predicament on falling prices for commodity exports that have traditionally formed the backbone of the national economy.

Yet he condemned the Western sanctions as a mistake, saying they had done more economic damage to the European Union than to his country.

“Western restrictions cost Russia 50 billion dollars in missed opportunities since 2014, whereas the European Union 240 billion,” Putin said.

The sanctions have cost the United States about 17 billion dollars, he said.

Putin charged that the US blacklisting of Chinese mobile maker Huawei on spying allegations was actually because of an economic rivalry. He denounced the US action as an “attack.”

“The attack on Huawei” was to “contain the development of China, which has become a global competitor to another global power, the US,” Putin said in the nationally televised show.

Russia has been fostering ever closer ties with neighbouring China in recent years as those countries’ relations with the US have deteriorated.

About 2 million questions had been submitted by the end of the show, an announcer said. Questions could be submitted in writing or via a direct call.

The show, which lasted more than four hours, was not without a moment of drama. An announcer said the production had been targeted in a “massive” cyberattack.

The call centre “underwent a massive DDoS attack from abroad,” the announcer said, referring to a denial-of-service attack used to disrupt communications.

“We were able to deflect it. … We continue to receive calls,” the announcer said, adding that about 2 million questions had been submitted for the president.

Russian state media reported that a leading long-distance provider in the country, Rostelecom, confirmed that the attack had occurred, without naming a suspected source.

Russia and the US often trade allegations of being targeted by the other in cyberattacks.