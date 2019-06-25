0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Prosecutor’s office raises indictment against ‘El Cheka’ over wiretapped conversations

The Kichevo basic public prosecutor's office said Tuesday is has raised an indictment against the person known as "El Cheka" for crime "unlawful wiretapping and audio recording".

Ivan Kolekjevski 25 June 2019 16:00

