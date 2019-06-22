Photo service

Promotion of mobile laboratory

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Director of the Meteorology Bureau Merita Mustafai and Stojko Paunovski, Director of the State Market Inspectorate, attend promotion of a mobile laboratory for fuel testing. State Market Inspectorate gets 13 vehicles to fight against grey economy

Frosina Naskovic 21 June 2019 21:46
