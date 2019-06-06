0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Promotion of European Youth Card

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Youth and Sports Agency Darko Kaevski and director of the National Agency for European Educational Programmes and Mobility Lidija Dimova are set to address Thursday the promotion event of "European Youth Card".

Ivan Kolekjevski 6 June 2019 9:00

