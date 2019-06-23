0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Pride Parade security guaranteed: police spokesman

The Interior Ministry is taking all necessary measures to make sure public order and peace is guaranteed during Pride Parade on June 29, police spokesman Toni Angelovski told Sunday a joint press conference with the organizers of the first-ever Pride Parade in the country.

Bisera Altiparmakova 23 June 2019 15:54
