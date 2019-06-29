0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil Society

Pride Parade: No one is free until all are freed

We believe in a society that is equal and gives a chance to all. The LGBTI community is here to stay and if we do not recognize this, we are losing a great potential for the country. We will not allow for this to happen, we will fight until every single person can be free to show love in public, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska told the first-ever Pride Parade in Skopje on Saturday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 June 2019 15:42
