Press organizations call for professional reporting on Pride Parade

Ahead of the Pride Parade, scheduled to take place on June 29 in Skopje, the Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia call for ethical and responsible reporting on topics concerning the LGBT community and condemn any form of hate speech and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 June 2019 11:51
