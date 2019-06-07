0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Prespa Agreement’s future is guaranteed, says Zaev

The decisions of politicians in all neighboring countries, including our neighbor and friend Greece, are decisions of politicians, followed by decisions of the citizens. We'll respect the decisions, Zoran Zaev said Friday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 7 June 2019 18:06
