Prespa Agreement focuses on the future, say Zaev and Lajčák

We believe that a decision on the opening of accession negotiations is important not only for us, but also for the message spread all over the region and beyond that to invest in reforms and good neighborly ties is to invest in a better future for the citizens, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday at a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Bisera Altiparmakova 19 June 2019 18:34
