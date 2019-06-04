0_Macedonia.Portal0_Sport.Portal0_Web_Top storiesHandballPoliticsVideo statement

President Pendarovski meets HC Vardar

President Stevo Pendarovski met Tuesday with players of HC Vardar, this year’s winner of the EHF Champions League trophy, who won the European title for the second time.

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 June 2019 17:55
