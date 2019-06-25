0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo

President Pendarovski meets German counterpart Steinmeier

President Stevo Pendarovski and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed Tuesday overall bilateral relations, situation in the region, as well as North Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic bid.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 25 June 2019 14:13
Back to top button
Close