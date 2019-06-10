0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

President Pendarovski meets Bulgarian Constitutional Court delegation

President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with a visiting delegation of the Bulgarian Constitutional Court, discussing the partnership and cooperation between the countries' constitutional courts in the spirit of the North Macedonia-Bulgaria Friendship Treaty.

Ivan Kolekjevski 10 June 2019 14:13

