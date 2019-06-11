0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Presentation of military equipment used in “Decisive Strike”

Vehicles, weapons and equipment used in the joint military exercise "Decisive Strike" will be presented Tuesday in Sveti Nikole, 18:00h-20:00h. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 11 June 2019 10:42
