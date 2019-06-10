Portugal claim Nations League crown with win over Netherlands

Porto, 10 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Portugal are the inaugural Nations League champions after a second half goal from Goncalo Guedes earned them a deserved 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

Guedes’ powerful shot on the hour squeezed through the hands of Dutch keeper Jasper Cillessen into the bottom left corner to give the tournament hosts victory in Porto. It is their second major title after Euro 2016.

The Netherlands were looking to add to their own single honour, the 1988 Euros, but struggled to create chances. A header from Memphis Depay sent straight at Rui Patricio was their best opportunity to level.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game by his standards but could nonetheless lift the trophy as team captain 15 years after he played in Portugal’s home Euro 2004 final defeat to Greece.

“It was excellent, I’m very happy,” UEFA.com quoted Ronaldo as saying. “Having won this trophy here in Portugal in front of the Portuguese people, for me this is a great honour.”

The Netherlands named an unchanged eleven and formation from their semi-final win over England but Portugal coach Fernando Santos altered his shape from the victory against Switzerland to match the Dutch 4-3-3.

“I’d like to thank my players for the excellent performance, this was their win, their passion, their commitment, their qualities,” said Santos.

Earlier England defeated the Swiss on penalties in Guimaraes to seal third place and with many of their fans also in Porto, there was a carnival atmosphere in the Dragao Stadium.

Jose Fonte came into the Portugal defence for the injured Pepe while Guedes replaced Joao Felix up front and Danilo, back from suspension, took the midfield spot of Ruben Neves.

And it was Guedes who turned out to be the match-winner when he started and finished a lovely move in the 60th minute to settle the tie.

A nutmeg took the ball away from Matthijs de Ligt and to Bernardo Silva, who raced into the box before passing back to Guedes.

Ronaldo was free to Guedes’ right but the 22-year-old Valencia forward went for glory himself. Cillessen, on the occasion of his 50th cap, was down quickly but beaten from the edge of the box.

Ronaldo nominally led the line but often dropped deep or drifted wide. The latter tactic was effective in letting him attack right back Denzel Dumfries, perceived as weaker then the central duo of Virgil van Dijk and de Ligt, but to no avail in the first period.

“It is a shame that we lost because we wanted to win the cup,” said Dutch captain van Dijk. “It is a shame that we are empty-handed but we have to be proud of ourselves.

“We are making great strides as a group, both on and off the field. That must continue. This loss must not ruin our development.”

Portugal keeper Rui Patricio was a virtual spectator before the break but his Netherlands opposite Cillessen was busier.

He dealt well with a bouncing shot from Bruno Fernandes and gathered from Fonte when he made poor contact from a corner.

“We knew we had to be very, very good, be on the ball,” said Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman. They defended very well, were compact. You had to be better with the ball and we were not.”

When Ronaldo moved inside he found often himself blocked by de Ligt on the right of the Dutch central pairing but had a shot saved after stepovers took him clear of Dumfries and the impressive Ajax teenager.

Fernandes was the greater threat early on and should have done better than shoot over from the edge of the box after good work from Bernardo Silva.

The Netherlands were virtually non-existent as an attacking force and winger Ryan Babel paid the price at the interval with Quincy Promes replacing him.

A brisk restart almost brought instant reward for the Dutch when Depay sneaked behind Fonte but Patricio was alert to save from a ricochet.

Late on a deflection off substitute Donny van de Beek also caused Patricio concern but the Netherlands did not do nearly enough for the result to be unjust.

“It was not easy, not at all,” said Portugal’s man of the match Ruben Dias. “We have had to beat some great teams, including today’s opponents.

“We worked so hard, and we improved game by game throughout this tournament.”