Police nab Greek smuggler with 13 migrants in fake ambulance

Athens, 28 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Greek police said on Friday they have arrested a driver transporting 13 migrants crammed into a fake ambulance.

The 58-year-old driver led police on a wild chase near Thessaloniki, with blue lights flashing on both the ambulance, painted to appear like a medical vehicle, and the pursuing patrol cars.

Police moved to intercept the van following a call about a strange ambulance on the highway.

Greece intercepts smugglers of migrants on a nearly daily basis.

The people continue arriving by land and sea from Turkey with the hope that they will eventually reach wealthy European countries.

They often pay huge amounts of money to smugglers for an uncertain trip and even risk their lives to achieve the goal.