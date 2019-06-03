0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev: Turkey one of our greatest friends soon to ratify NATO’s protocol

Turkey is one of our greatest friends. Their expectation is that when all political election processes are completed, they will start the ratification procedure for North Macedonia’s NATO accession, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an answer to a reporter’s question on Ankara ratifying the NATO protocol.

Nevenka Nikolikj 3 June 2019 15:05
