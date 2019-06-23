0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

PM Zaev to send gov’t reshuffle motion to Parliament

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is expected Sunday to forward to Parliament the list of names of ministers who will be part of the reshuffled government. The motion should be adopted by MPs at a session due to take place this week.

Bisera Altiparmakova 23 June 2019 11:45
Back to top button
Close