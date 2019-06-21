0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev to meet opposition leader Mickoski over census, EU, SPO

The draft-law on census of the population is in parliamentary procedure, which will last. The census is in conformity with Eurostat standards, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday, adding that cooperation with the opposition on the census process is important.

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 June 2019 18:38
