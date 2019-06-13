0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Zaev to meet German Chancellor Merkel

PM Zoran Zaev during his two-day visit to Germany will meet on Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel and discuss launching of the EU accession talks with North Macedonia.

Silvana Kochovska 13 June 2019 10:17
