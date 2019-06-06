0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

PM Zaev optimist on date of accession negotiations

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday that the country is a shining example in the region, producing a track record in reforms and closing all open issues with neighbors, while expressing optimism over a date for the start of accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 6 June 2019 13:58
