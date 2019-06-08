0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

PM Zaev: No external obstacles, much depends on us

The EU must know that North Macedonia's intention is not to become a member in June or July, but to start EU accession talks. This would be an additional motivation and incentive to work even harder and better, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday evening in MRT's Open Studio programme. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 June 2019 11:39
