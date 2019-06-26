0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Zaev meets Norway’s FM Eriksen Søreide

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski and Minister without portfolio in charge of Diaspora Edmond Ademi, met Wednesday with Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide, who was joined by Norwegian Ambassador to North Macedonia Arne Sanes Bjornstad.

Nevenka Nikolikj 26 June 2019 14:22
