PM Zaev: Government reshuffle instead of snap parliamentary elections

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after Sunday’s SDSM Central Board meeting in Ohrid said that he will reassemble the government and will replace eight ministers and 20 heads of public institutions instead of announcing snap parliamentary elections.

Silvana Kochovska 17 June 2019 9:52

