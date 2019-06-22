BusinessSociety

PM Zaev, Economy Minister Bekteshi promote mobile laboratory for fuel testing

A mobile laboratory, equipped to highest standards with sophisticated instruments that measure nine fuel properties, to enable on-site fuel quality testing, was promoted Friday in Skopje. The Meteorology Bureau will manage the laboratory. In addition, the State Market Inspectorate got 13 vehicles to fight against grey economy. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 21 June 2019 21:20
