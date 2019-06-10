0_Macedonia.PortalLocal NewsMakedonija.SlajderMKDSociety

PM Zaev addresses International Balkan University graduates

The country aims to keep its young people and provide them with quality education, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his speech addressing 250 International Balkan University graduates on Monday evening.

Magdalena Reed 10 June 2019 21:37
