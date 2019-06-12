0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Plenary meeting of European Committee for Postal Regulation

Challenges of the Universal Postal Union, postal regulations of the European Union towards creating a single market, and technical cooperation among European countries will be in the focus of the 54th Plenary Meeting of the European Committee for Postal Regulation (CERP), organized by the Postal Agency in Skopje on Wednesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 June 2019 9:12

