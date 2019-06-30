Peru through to Copa semis after Uruguay’s Suarez misses in shootout

Rio de Janeiro, 30 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Peru defeated Uruguay on penalties 0-0 (5-4) on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions of the tournament.

Peru pulled off the upset in Salvador after goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped star striker Luis Suarez’s penalty at the start of the shootout. All nine remaining players who went to the spot scored.

Suarez broke down in tears after the miss.

The Barcelona striker had scored in regular time, however his goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) for offside, as was that of Uruguay teammate Edinson Cavani.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s goal in the first half was also ruled out from the field for offside.

Peru will next head to Porto Alegre, where on Wednesday they will face back-to-back champions Chile, who themselves survived a penalty shootout to make it to the semi-finals.

Argentina will face hosts Brazil, who also got through the quarter-finals on penalties, in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday in the other semi.

The Copa America does away with the customary 30-minute added time in case of a draw after the first 90 minutes, however extra time will be played in semi-finals and final if necessary.